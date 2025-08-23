One village, one Ganesha: Belagavi's Nandgad sets inspiring example of unity

Belagavi, Aug 23 (IANS) As Ganesh Chaturthi is almost here, the city of Belagavi — nestled at the confluence of Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Goa — comes alive with vibrant celebrations. In every nook and corner, idols of Lord Ganesha adorn homes and public spaces alike. Yet, amid this sea of devotion, one village stands out for its unique and heartwarming tradition: “One Village, One Ganesha.”

In the quaint village of Nandgad, located in the Khanapur taluk of Belagavi district, the entire community comes together each year to worship a single Ganesha idol. Since 1944, this village has been upholding a tradition that promotes unity, simplicity, environment consciousness and communal harmony. This year marks the 81st year of this inspiring practice.

The Ganesha idol, installed in a central public space, becomes the focal point of devotion for all villagers — Hindus and Muslims alike.

For 11 days, the village resonates with chants, prayers, and cultural performances, culminating in the grand immersion ceremony. Daily rituals include the Ganahoma pooja, followed by community gatherings and cultural events that foster togetherness among people of all castes and religions.

Speaking to IANS, a member of the Ganesha committee said, “We believe in unity above all. For decades, our village has celebrated with one idol — not only to bring us closer but also to reduce unnecessary expenditure. The message is simple: We are one.”

As the rest of the country prepares for Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27 this year, Nandgad offers a powerful example of how tradition can also be a medium for social cohesion.

Across India, this festival — also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Utsav — is observed with immense fervor, marking the birth of Lord Ganesha. The 10-day celebration includes prayers, offerings, and community events, with devotees seeking wisdom, prosperity, and success from the beloved elephant-headed deity.

From bustling city streets to serene village squares, the essence of Ganesh Chaturthi remains the same — devotion, joy, and a sense of togetherness. Ganesh Chaturthi holds immense significance for Hindus. They believe praying to Lord Ganesha can help one achieve wisdom, success, and good fortune.

Moreover, when starting any new work, exam, wedding or a new job, devotees of Lord Ganesha pray to him, seek his blessings and ask him to bless them with success.

--IANS

jk/rad