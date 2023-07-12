Muzaffarnagar: Four members of an NRI family, along with one of their relatives from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, have gone missing while vacationing in Himachal Pradesh, which has been witnessing intense rainfall and flash floods over the past week. According to their relatives based in Muzaffarnagar, the five people -- including two minors -- have been missing for the last two days. The missing persons have been identified as -- Tanvir Mehandi, 49, his wife Shabana Parveen, 45, Fatima Tanvir, 16 and Amaan Abbas, 15. They had come from Qatar for a vacation. Along with them, their Muzaffarnagar-based relative, Dr Zaid Mohammad, 22, has also gone missing. Another one of their relatives, Shajad Nabi, has told officials that the five members of the family left Muzaffarnagar for vacationing in Kullu and Manali on July 5. However, they have been inaccessible since July 9 in the wake of the heavy damage being caused in the hill state due to above-normal rainfall. In a bid to expedite their search, the district administration of Muzaffarnagar has written a letter to the district magistrate of Kullu and sought his assistance in tracing the missing family members. Arvind Malappa Bangari, the district magistrate of Muzaffarnagar, confirmed that one Shajad Nabi approached officials regarding the missing family. The district magistrate of Kullu has been requested to help in finding their whereabouts and to share the details with the concerned Muzaffarnagar officials, added Bangari. ...