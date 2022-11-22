UP lady asks PM for assistance in recovering her daughter from her husband in London

Muzaffarnagar, UP (The Hawk): In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a woman from Muzaffarnagar asked for his help in extraditing her husband, who she claims absconded with their daughter to London and declared triple talaq.

The alleged spouse, a resident of London, was arrested in Muzaffarnagar in 2017 on suspicion of dowry demand and domestic abuse.

In 2014, Farhana wed Parvez Gulmark. Gulmark moved her to London a year later. A few days later, he began tormenting her. Despite the couple having a daughter, the harassment persisted. He eventually reached a solution with Farhana after she eventually lost patience and reported him to a domestic violence organisation in London. Gulmark later brought Farhana to India on the pretence of seeing her relatives, and one day, he stealthily snatched her daughter and her passport and fled for the UK, according to a family member, Shahzad Siddiqui.

"I desire my daughter's return. Farhana stated, "I need the Prime Minister's assistance in this situation.

Asserting that her husband had used the triple talaq, Farhana went to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) office on Monday and lodged a new case.

"On Sunday, my husband contacted my brother's phone number and said triple talaq," she claimed. He also threatened to kill me if I called him, claiming that his relatives in India would do so.