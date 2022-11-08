Youth detained for raping a woman in her 70s in Ktaka

Kalaburagi, Karnataka (The Hawk): According to police, a 28-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of sexually abusing a 70-year-old woman in Kalaburagi district's Annuru village of Aland taluk.

The old woman's neighbour is the young man who was detained, Santhosh. The victim, a local of the town of Ladamuguli, had come to visit her grandchild.

Police claim that the woman was home alone when the alleged criminal Santhosh broke in and committed the crime.

When the granddaughter came home from work, she discovered the accused in the act of abusing the old woman. The district hospital has taken the victim on board.

Santhosh, the accused, was taken into custody by the police after she underwent medical testing.

There is an investigation going on.

Concerns have been sparked by the recent rape and murder of a young girl in the Aland Taluk. Within 24 hours of the incident, the police had solved the case and captured the suspected porn addict.

(Inputs from Agencies)