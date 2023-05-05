Youth-20 Consultation Begins At All India Institute Of Medical Sciences At Rishikesh

Various representatives of India and other nations brainstorm ideas and provide a new direction to the youth.

Dehradun / Rishikesh (The Hawk): Youth-20 consultation began on Thursday at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh. In this two-day long Y-20 conference, various delegates from the country and other nations will brainstorm ideas and provide a new direction to the youth. During the Holistic Health Conclave programme on the first day of the summit, distinguished persons from various fields expressed and presented their views. Youth representatives from the host state, other states and from other nations participated in the conclave.

Earlier, delegates from India and other nations participated in this session by practicing yoga. During this, session, ways to counter the challenges coming in the way of building a holistic technology-based healthcare eco-system in the country were discussed.

Inaugurating the summit, Prof. Meenu Singh, Executive Director, AIIMS Rishikesh said that this summit has provided an opportunity to the youth of the country and the world to strengthen themselves in the health sector. With this, the youth will get the experience of holistic health. Along with this, you will also get an opportunity to exchange your views. He welcomed the participants from various states including Japan, Germany, Singapore, UK and USA and explained the vision of the Prime Minister of the country, Shri Narendra Modi, to organize the Youth-20 Summit under the G-20.

Chief Guest of the event, State Women Welfare, Child Development and Youth and Sports Minister Rekha Arya said that the spirit of India's Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam will be fruitful at the global level with this summit. She said that India's population is 16 percent at the global level. Inspiring the youth, she called upon them to increase their concentration towards sports by continuous practice of Yoga. Swami Dayadipanand Maharaj, Medical Superintendent of Ramakrishna Mission Hospital Haridwar told the youth the need to be healthy, not only physically but also mentally. He asked youth to adopt the principles of right knowledge, right thinking, right lifestyle and proper eating habits in life. Said that this method is the main mantra to keep life healthy. He also threw light on Ashtanga Yoga and Practical Vedanta.

Swami Chidanand Maharaj, President of Parmarth Niketan advised the youth to avoid junk food and talked about adopting the simple principle of Eat Right, Eat Light. He said that the youth of that country have the maximum contribution in the development of any country. That's why it is necessary that instead of medication, he should pay more attention to meditation.

Describing the youth as the source of energy, Director Youth and Sports Department, Uttarakhand, Jitendra Kumar said that if the youth group concentrates its full power, it can make the impossible possible. The session was moderated by Dr. Oshin Puri, Intern, AIIMS Rishikesh.

In the second session, a debate was organised between the young students of AIIMS Rishikesh and Veer Singh Garhwali Medical College Srinagar Garhwal. The topic of the debate was "Modern Medicine and Alternative Medicine and Yoga". In debate both the sides discussed in depth on modern and alternative medicine. Mr. Kiyohiro Yamamoto, CEO of Edgeville Corporation, Japan, spoke to the youth on the health impact of indoor environment. He said that more than 90 percent of every person's time is spent inside his house. For this reason, it is very important to have a healthy environment inside the house. Under which it is necessary to have sufficient light, clean air, balanced temperature in the house. This environment determines the health of the people living in that house. Due to the side effects of the bad environment inside the house, the person becomes ill. Therefore, smart building technology should be used in residential complexes.

In the summit, National Medical Council President Prof. BN Gangadhar, former Director of PGIEMR Chandigarh Prof. KK Talwar, Director of AIIMS Mangalagiri Prof. Mukesh Tripathi, Deputy Director Administration AIIMS Lt. Col. AR Mukherjee, Dean Academics Prof. Jaya Chaturvedi, Medical Superintendent Prof. Sanjeev Kumar Mittal and other institutes.

In other programs

In the first session on Thursday at the AIIMS Auditorium, the participants were introduced to various forms of yoga. About 50 Indian and foreign participants took part in the yoga session. On this occasion, Yoga connoisseur from Finland Madam Heidi gave a message to the youth that Yoga helps in connecting one with spirituality and God in many ways.

Yogacharya Haidy said that regular yoga activities give us better health and longer life. Explained that yoga is a spiritual process that involves bringing the body, mind and soul together.

AIIMS Executive Director Professor (Dr.) Meenu Singh specially participated in the yoga session. During this, he also practiced various Yogik Kriyas in the Yoga session with the seekers from India and abroad. Yoga Instructor Deepchand Joshi, Sandeep Bhandari, Amit Bhardwaj, Beena of AIIMS Ayush Department also cooperated in the session. Dr. Vandana Dhingra, Dr. Prakhar Sharma, Dr. Rohit Gupta, Dr. Pankaj Sharma, Dr. Vinod, Dr. Pooja Bhadoria, Dr. Ashish Jain, Dr. Raj Rajeshwari etc were present on this occasion.

Under the two-day Youth 20 consultation event organized at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, on the first day, addiction management was also organized with the aim of keeping the youth away from drug addiction, in which the expert advised the youth to quit addiction and join the mainstream of life.

In the addiction management session organized under Youth-20 events at Ayush Bhawan of AIIMS, German expert Ziva Hammond in her lecture gave a message to the participating youth to stay away from any kind of addiction in life. She suggested preventive measures to the youth suffering from drug addiction. For this she told "12 Steps Recovery and Bhakti Yoga" (12 steps to quit addiction through Bhakti Yoga). Jeeva Hammond appealed to the participants that if any person in their family, contact or surrounding society is suffering from any kind of addiction, then motivate them to follow the formula of "12 Steps Recovery and Bhakti Yoga". Dr. Mridul Dhar etc faculty members were present on the occasion.