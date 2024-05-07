Uttarakhand: DGP Instructs Officials To Ensure Arrangement For Char Dham Yatra; Work To Prevent Forest Fire

Dehradun: The Dehradun Director General of Police has directed all the zone and district in-charges to make arrangements to ensure the safe completion of the Char Dham Yatra 2024, informed a press release.

DGP Abhinav Kumar also instructed the officials to prevent forest fire. It comes amid incidents of fire raging across multiple forests in Uttarakhand.

The DGP said that 'flawless' security arrangements should be made during the opening of the doors in the four Dhams (Shri Kedarnath, Shri Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri Dham,) and Hemkund Sahib. He said the district in-charge should appoint a welfare officer to regularly monitor the arrangements for the stay and food of the police, home guard and PRD personnel made available for the travel arrangement duty. He further also instructed the officials to monitor the circulation of fake news on social media during the yatra and take immediate action against misleading posts, as per the SOP issued by the Police Headquarters.

The DGP said that the district in-charges should ensure that the turnout, discipline and morale of the police force deployed in the Yatra arrangement duty is of high standard. DGP Abhinav Kumar also directed the officials to ensure that SOP prepared by the Police Headquarters is followed to prevent incidents of forest fire.

He said that the response time for action on incidents of forest fire should be minimum and strict action should be ensured against those involved in incidents of forest fire. The DGP directed that such forest ranges where incidents of forest fire are happening repeatedly should be identified and informed to the Police Headquarters. —ANI