Yogi pays tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, paid floral tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his fourth death anniversary. The chief minister garlanded Vajpayee's statue at Lok Bhawan. Deputy chief ministers Brajesh Pathak, Keshav Maurya and state minister Swatantra Dev Singh were also present on the occasion. A special programme will be held later in the evening as a tribute to the former prime minister who represented Lucknow in Lok Sabha for five terms from 1991 to 2004.

—IANS