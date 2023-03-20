Yogi Celebrates 6 Years As CM With Prayers At Hanumangarhi, Ram Lalla Temple

Lucknow/Ayodhya: Completing six years in office, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday visited Ayodhya and prayed at the Hanumangarhi and Ram Lalla temple for the well being of the state. He was also briefed about the progress of the construction of the Ram temple, to which he was told 70 per cent construction of the temple had been completed, a government statement said.

Yogi Adityanath who is the 'Gorakshpeethadhishwar' (head of the Gorakhpur-based 'Goraksha Peeth'), took the oath of office for Chief Minister of UP for the first time on March 19, 2017. After the BJP emerged victorious in the 2022 UP Assembly elections, he once again took the oath on March 25, 2022.

On Saturday, Adityanath had visited Varanasi, and offered prayers at the 'Kaal Bhairav' temple and at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

After Adityanath had the darshan of 'Ram Lalla', he was presented a memento by the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai.

According to the statement, Adityanath also inquired about the well being of the labourers working on the Ram temple construction. On Saturday, Defence minister Rajnath Singh in Lucknow, had congratulated Adityanath for completion of six years in office and praised work done by him during the period.

"I can say that so far, no one has been the Chief Minister for such a long time in Uttar Pradesh. Dr Sampurnanand had served as the Chief Minister for the longest time span, but his record has been broken by Yogi Adityanathji," Singh had said. Dr Sampurnanand was the Chief Minister of the state from December 28, 1954 to April 9, 1957. He became the Chief Minister for the second time on April 10, 1957 and remained on the post till December 6, 1960. He served as Chief Minister for 5 years and 345 days.

Govind Ballabh Pant was the first Chief Minister of UP, and he was in office from January 26, 1950 to May 20, 1952 and then from May 20, 1952 to December 28, 1954.

Pant also served as the Premier of the United Provinces (renamed Uttar Pradesh) on two occasions. His first term was from July 17, 1937 to November 2, 1939. The second stint was from April 1, 1946 to January 25, 1950.

