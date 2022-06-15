Yogi Announces Priority For 'Agniveers' In UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that his government will give priority to 'Agniveers' -- soldiers recruited in the Army, Navy and the Air Force on short-term contract under special 'Agnipath' scheme.

The Agniveers will get priority in recruitment to police and related services in the state.

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had unveiled the 'Agnipath scheme' of short-term contractual recruitment, extending maximum of four years, of soldiers in the tri-services that include the Army, the Navy and the Air force.

The Chief Minister also tweeted: "The double-engine government of BJP is dedicated and committed for the upliftment of the youth and to secure their future." Yogi Adityanath had earlier praised the scheme and said it will create a 'golden chapter' in Indian military history. —IANS