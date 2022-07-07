Yemen's warring factions agree to consolidate truce during Eid al-Adha: UN

Sanaa : UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg announced that the war-ton nation’s warring factions agreed to consolidate the current truce in the upcoming Eid al-Adha.“The parties agreed to consolidate their commitment to the current truce through a continued halt of all offensive ground, aerial, and maritime military operations, inside and outside of Yemen, and freezing current military positions on the ground,” Xinhua news agency quoted a statement released by the envoy’s office as saying.

The commitment was made after the warring parties held a meeting in Amman, capital of Jordan, on Tuesday with the facilitation of Grundberg’s military advisor Anthony Hayward, according to the statement.Furthermore, they agreed to moderate rhetoric in public statements and media and show care for the safety, well-being, and protection of civilians.

The envoy confirmed the UN readiness to support the Yemeni warring parties by providing technical assistance, capacity building, and facilitating decision-making.

Since April 2, the warring parties in Yemen have been abiding by a nationwide ceasefire.Although the truce has largely been upheld, the internationally recognized government and the Houthi rebels frequently trade accusations of violations.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthis seized control of several northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed government out of the capital Sanaa.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced 4 million, and pushed the country to the brink of starvation. IANS