Wouldn't prejudge anything: FS Kwatra on G20 foreign ministers communique possibilities

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, speaking on Wednesday as India ramped up efforts to build consensus on a joint communique at the G20 foreign ministers meeting, decided not to "prejudge" any outcome on it but did note that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will clearly be an important point of the deliberations.

Due to the growing chasm between the US-led West and the Russia-China combine over the Ukraine war, foreign ministers from the world's top industrialised and developing nations will hold vital debates on key global concerns at a summit in Delhi on Thursday.

At the discussion, numerous foreign ministers and secretaries of state from the United States, Europe, and Asia will be in the same room to address the Ukraine war and other topics. These include US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Russia's Sergey Lavrov, China's Qin Gang, the United Kingdom's James Cleverly, and the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell Fontelles.—Inputs from Agencies