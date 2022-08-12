Workshop On 'Effective Curriculum Delivery' Held

Dehradun (The Hawk): The research cell of Tula's Institute organized the 3-day long workshop on effective curriculum delivery for the faculty members of all departments within the college premises. The workshop focused on the different aspects of curriculum design and implementation, including the development of a curriculum and effective delivery of the curriculum through different teaching and learning methodology.

The eminent speaker of the first session was the Director at KLE Technological University, Dr. Vekatesh Raikar. During his session, he focussed on curriculum development with different models for colleges and universities from NAAC/NBA perspective.

The next speaker was the Registrar at KLE Technological University Dr. Narshima Ayachit, wherein he focussed on quality in higher education teaching-learning.

Dean MIT, Moradabad, Dr. Kshitij Singhal, discussed the faculty-student interaction and art while the Head Curriculum Development center NITTTR Chandigarh Dr. Arvind Bal Gupta delivered his talk on the principle of curriculum design and delivery.

On the concluding day of the workshop, Prof(Retd.) IITR Dr. S. C Handa delivered his talk on how to be an excellent teacher. During the session, he provided important insight on quality teaching. Lastly, one of the speakers, Dr. Pankaj Bijalwan, presented a talk session on efficient time management and stress management.

Also present on the occasion were the Director of Tula's Institute Dr. Sandip Vijay, Dean Academics Dr. Nishant Saxena, Dean R&D Dr. Sunil Semwal, and Dean Agriculture and Management Dr. Ranit Kishor.