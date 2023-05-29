Won't tolerate hate politics or allow moral policing, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday that he will not tolerate hate politics and will work to eliminate the environment of fear, adding that there is no room for negotiation on the matter of safeguarding the state's harmony and secular legacy.

He warned that those who incite or participate in community rioting will be subject to legal consequences. The education sector will not be "adulterated" in the name of New Education Policy, and neither will moral policing that undermines the moral power of the police, as stated by Siddaramaiah.

At a meeting with more than 40 writers and heads of various groups, held in his home office 'Krishna' here, the Chief Minister provided these promises.—Inputs from Agencies