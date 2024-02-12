Women Will Have The Right To Live; Their Path To Empowerment Will Increase: Uttarakhand CM Dhami On UCC

Dehradun: Emphasizing the importance of the Uniform Civil Code recently passed by the Uttarakhand Assembly, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that women will have the right to live, the right to self-defence and the path to their empowerment will increase.

On the second day of his visit to Champawat district, Dhami, while addressing the people, said it was the demand of 'Bharatvarsh' to implement UCC that the Uttarakhand government has brought.

"The demands of the people of 'Bharatvarsh' that women should get the right to equality and the provision of which has been made in the Constitution of India, we have completed that by introducing UCC in Uttarakhand. Women will have the right to live, the right to self-defence and their path to empowerment will increase. They will get employment and move forward strongly," he said.

"We will work on the principle of justice. We will not appease anyone. Uttarakhand is the land of gods, from where the Ganga, Yamuna and many other rivers originate. We had said before the elections that if any work is done first, it will be the UCC. PM Modi had said that the third decade of the 21st century will belong to Uttarakhand," he added. Further, giving a strong reaction to the recent violent clashes in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area, CM Dhami said no matter how big a name someone is, no one will be spared. "Today we are fighting all the challenges with full strength. We brought the law of conversion. We have done the work of removing illegal encroachments. Some people created a disturbance in Haldwani committed arson. We want to say that strict action will be taken against whoever has taken the law into his hands. No matter how big a name someone is, no one will be spared. Whoever works to spoil the system in Uttarakhand, the law will not spare him," the Uttarakhand Chief Minister said. "We are the people who live in peace. Everyone lives together in Uttarakhand. But few people have the wrong idea that if they act like this, then the administration will step back and take no action," he added. —ANI