    Menu
    States & UTs

    Woman stabbed to death in Assam, 3 held

    author-img
    The Hawk
    July25/ 2022

    Kokrajhar: An adivasi woman was killed in Kokrajhar district of Assam on the suspicion that she practiced witchcraft, police said.

    The incident took place at Bongaijora village part-II in the district on Saturday night, they said.

    The 55-year-old woman's body was found in a pool of blood on the verandah of her house, a police officer said.

    "She was stabbed multiple times. Though villagers are keeping mum, they had in the past, too, tried to kill the woman, branding her as a witch, he said.

    Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, the officer added.—PTI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :stabbed Woman stabbed Assam Kokrajhar
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in