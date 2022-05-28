Woman stabbed by stalker on busy road in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A married woman was critically injured after she was stabbed by her stalker in broad daylight in Hyderabad on Friday. The incident occurred on a busy road in Hafiz Baba Nagar in the old city. The 48-year-old woman was admitted to hospital. Police were on the lookout for the man, who escaped after the attack.A video of the incident went viral over social media. A man can be seen chasing a burqa-clad woman and attacking her from behind with what appeared to be a long knife. He did not stop even after she collapsed and continued stabbing her as people watched in horror. When one of the passersby tried to move closer, the attacker brandished the knife at him, forcing him to step back. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured woman to the hospital, where she is stated to be in a stable condition.

A case has been registered at Kanchanbagh Police Station. A police officer said five teams have been constituted to apprehend the accused. The family of the victim, a mother of six children, said she was being harassed and stalked by her neighbor. They had lodged a complaint with the police last year. Police said he was arrested and later released.—IANS