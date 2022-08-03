    Menu
    Woman smothered to death by in-laws in Jammu; 5 arrested

    The Hawk
    August3/ 2022

    Srinagar: A woman was allegedly smothered to death by her in-laws in the Bemina area following which five members of the family were arrested, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

    The in-laws took the woman Tasleema Bani (38) to a hospital on June 26, but doctors there declared her dead on arrival, he said.

    According to the post-mortem report, asphyxiation was the cause of the woman's death.

    A case of murder was registered and five people including the woman's husband Shahnawaz Dar, her mother-in-law, brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law were arrested, the police spokesperson said.—PTI

