Woman Reports Alleged Misconduct by Fellow Passenger on Bagdogra-Bound SpiceJet Flight

SpiceJet Passenger Raises Concerns Over Alleged Misconduct: Cabin Crew Swiftly Addresses Inappropriate Behavior on Bagdogra-Bound Flight

New Delhi : A female passenger aboard a Bagdogra-bound SpiceJet flight has raised concerns about inappropriate behavior exhibited by her co-passenger, as stated by an airline spokesperson on Sunday.



The spokesperson for the carrier mentioned that during the flight SG 592 from Kolkata to Bagdogra on January 31, an incident occurred involving a female passenger who reported inappropriate conduct by her co-passenger. Responding promptly, the cabin crew intervened to address the situation, and the male passenger was subsequently relocated to another seat.



However, the accused co-passenger refuted any wrongdoing, denying the allegations brought forth against him.



The airline further informed that upon arrival at Bagdogra airport, both passengers were accompanied by SpiceJet security staff to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials in the arrival area. The female passenger expressed her desire for action against the co-passenger. In response, the accused co-passenger apologized in the presence of CISF staff. The female passenger departed the airport without filing a formal complaint, which impeded further investigation by SpiceJet.



The spokesperson emphasized that throughout the incident, the cabin crew actively supported the female passenger, ensuring her comfort and safety during the flight.



Further details on the matter are anticipated.

—Input from Agencies