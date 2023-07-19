Woman, lover held for aunt's murder in Bijnor, UP

Bijnor: In connection with the murder of a 55-year-old woman, whose decomposed body was found inside her home, the Bijnor police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested the wife of her nephew and her lover.

The event happened in the Bijnor area of Khari village, which is patrolled by the Haldaur police station.

According to police, the 28-year-old accused Qamrunissa’s first husband Mohd Hanif was a paralytic patient. Three years ago, she secretly married her 30-year-old lover, Zahid Ahmed. When the victim, Zarina Khatun, found out about it, she told the secret to all her relatives.

Qamrunissa and Zahid, distraught by this, went to Khatun's residence on July 11 and killed her by strangulation.

Khatun was a widow, and is survived by three sons who all work in Delhi.

Mohammad Yunus, one of her sons, made many calls to her but received no reply, which is how the incident came to light. He asked her neighbours to check on her and they reported a foul odour coming from within the house, which was locked from outside.

Yunus immediately rushed back home and broke the door open to find Khatun’s body lying on a cot.

The police were notified, and the body was sent to the local hospital for an autopsy.

Bijnor SP Neeraj Kumar Jadaun assembled two teams to look into the incident.

“Qamrunissa and her lover Zahid have been arrested and sent to jail. Both the accused confessed to the crime. Police have recovered Zarina’s mobile phone, house keys and scarf used in the crime,” the SP said.—Inputs from Agencies