    Woman, daughter die after jumping into well in Rajasthan

    May31/ 2022

    Jaipur: Following a quarrel with her husband, a woman allegedly jumped into a well with her two-year-old daughter in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district leading to their death, police said on Tuesday. The 25-year-old woman reportedly had a quarrel with her husband and in-laws on Monday night following which she left the house taking her daughter along, Station House Officer Teenu Sogarwal said. The bodies were recovered from the well around two kilometres from their house, the police officer said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a probe into the matter was underway.—PTI

