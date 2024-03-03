Woman, 3 daughters killed in 'kutcha' house collapse after heavy rains in Jammu's Reasi

A family devastated by their home's destruction amid severe weather in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to a heartbreaking loss and urgent rescue efforts.

Jammu: A woman and her three daughters, aged between two and five, were killed after their 'kutcha' house collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said on Sunday.

Moderate to heavy rains lashed several parts of Jammu and Kashmir on March 1 and 2. Dozens of structures including residential houses were also damaged by strong winds and hailstorm in different parts of Jammu region.

In the Reasi incident, Phalla Akhter (30), her daughters Nasima (5), Safeena Kousar (3) and Samreen Kousar (2) lost their lives when their house in Kunderdhan Mohra village in Chassana tehsil collapsed following heavy rains, the officials said.



Two elderly members of the family -- Kalu (60) and his wife Bano Begum (58) -- suffered injuries in the incident and were taken to hospital, they said.



The bodies were retrieved from the debris by rescuers, they added.

—PTI