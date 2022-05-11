Will oust corrupt BJP from Assam: Abhishek Banerjee

Guwahati: TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday asserted that he will do "everything possible" to oust the corrupt BJP government from power in Assam.

Addressing Trinamool Congress workers for the first time in Assam at a programme here, the MP set a target of winning 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state out of 14 in 2024.

"Wherever the TMC has entered, it has fought till the last. We will fight to evict the BJP in two years... I won't budge until we win in this state.

"We will do everything possible to remove the corrupt BJP even if I am killed. We won't look back once we start the fight," Banerjee said.

He also exuded confidence that West Bengal's ruling party will form government in both Tripura and Meghalaya, where assembly elections are due next year.

"Assembly elections in Assam are due in four years. But, the Lok Sabha polls will take place in two years. We will fight and win 10 seats out of 14 here," the TMC leader said.

He said the TMC will form district and block committees in Assam within the next few months, and the party will have such panels in all the booths by the end of 2022.—PTI