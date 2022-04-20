When J&K parties want statehood 1st govt wants elections: Chidambaram

New Delhi: Former Home Minister P. Chidambaram on Friday slammed the Modi-led government for insisting on elections in Jammu and Kashmir before granting statehood.





Chidambaram said in a tweet, "Congress and other J&K parties and leaders want Statehood first and Elections afterward, Government's response is Elections first and Statehood later.





"The horse pulls the cart. A state must conduct elections. Only such elections under a State Election Commission will be free and fair. Why does the government want the cart in front and the horse behind? It is bizarre," he added.





The all-party meeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg lasted for three and a half hours. It was attended by 14 leaders, including veteran politician and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.





Most leaders stressed on the restoration of the political process in the Valley.





--IANS



