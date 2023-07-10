Warmer springs are causing bees to wake up earlier: Study

Washington: According to a new study warmer springs are causing bees to awaken earlier, threatening the pollination of crops such as apples and pears.

The study, which is thought to be the largest of its kind in the United Kingdom, discovered that for every 1 degree Celsius rise in temperature caused by climate change, wild bees, such as bumblebees, emerge from their nests 6.5 days earlier on average.

As spring arrives earlier and bees emerge earlier in the year, they may lose sync with the plants on which they rely, implying that there will be less food for them to consume. This means that bees may not have enough energy to pollinate crops effectively or may completely miss crop blossom.

Ph.D. researcher Chris Wyver, of the University of Reading's School of Agriculture, Policy and Development, who led the study, said: "Rising temperatures are making life tougher for bees. Warmer conditions mean bees emerge from hibernation earlier, but there may not be enough food to provide energy for them when they start buzzing about.





"Matching wake-up dates with plant flowering is vital for newly emerged bees because they need to find pollen and nectar to increase their chances of survival and produce offspring. A mismatch means bees cannot pollinate effectively."

"Less natural pollination could lead to farmers needing to use managed honeybees, meaning greater costs, which may be passed on to consumers. We could see even more expensive apples, pears and vegetables in supermarkets as a result."

The study examined 88 different species of wild bees over a period of 40 years, using more than 350,000 individual recordings that showed shifts in emergence dates, both over time and in relation to temperature.

Data showed that some bees emerge earlier than others as different species of bee respond differently to the changing temperature. On average, 88 species are emerging 4 days earlier per decade.

With winters projected to be between 1 and 4.5°C warmer and up to 30 per cent wetter by 2070, according to the Met Office, spring is likely to continue to start earlier and bees will continue to become active earlier in the year. (ANI)