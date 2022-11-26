video shows a dog attacking youngsters in an elevator

Noida (The Hawk): Attacks by dogs have become more frequent. One such incident, in which a pet dog attacked two kids in a lift, was captured on camera.

The incident happened on Saturday in Sector 168 of Noida's Golden Palm Society.

Even when the government instituted severe rules, these cases continue to increase. The fact that owners do not tame their dogs in public places is one of the factors that contributes to such situations.

Two kids were reportedly on the elevator when a woman and her dog entered with them, according to sources. The mom let the kids out after stopping the lift when the dog lunged at them.

CCTV that was mounted in the elevator recorded the entirety of their ordeal.

According to sources, the Noida Authority is debating whether to create a separate lift for dog owners in the buildings or whether owners should muzzle their pets.

