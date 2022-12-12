Vacant government buildings will be used as homeless people's night shelters

Lucknow (The Hawk): Now, the homeless will have a roof to protect them from the winter's chill.

District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar stated that unoccupied government buildings and marriage lawns in the state capital will serve as temporary night shelters, while current night shelters will have their facilities improved.

In addition, provisions such as hot water, blankets, and medical supplies will be made in shelters. He stated that ambulances and other facilities will be made available.

"There are 17 permanent and 7 temporary night shelters in the city, run by charitable organisations and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC). In the coming days, more shelters will be opened if the temperature lowers further "he continued.

Officers have been tasked with distributing blankets to the needy and ensuring shelters have hot water, restrooms, and other essential amenities.

"This action will enable daily wage workers, the indigent, and the homeless find refuge to endure the cold wave," the district magistrate explained.

The commissioner of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, Indirajit Singh, stated, "We have also issued a helpline number for the Control and Command Centre in order to gather information about night shelters, complaints about the facilities, and requests for medical assistance in the shelters."

Additionally, he stated that the LMC has identified 860 bonfire locations.

Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia remarked, "We want to ensure that nobody sleeps outside. The Adarsh Vyapar Mandal has committed to establishing community kitchens in ten emergency shelters."

