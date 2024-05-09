Uttarakhand: Five People Killed In Raging Forest Fire, 1300 Hectares Of Land Affected

Dehradun: Uttarakhand's Chief Conservator of Forest with an additional charge of Head of Forest Force (HoFF) Dhananjay Mohan said that the situation of Uttarakhand forest fires was under control. He confirmed that five people have lost their lives in the raging forest fires and 1300 hectares of forest area were affected.

While talking to ANI Dhananjay Mohan said, "The situation of forest fire is currently under control. Forest department personnel are reaching on time at the accident spot. So far 388 cases have been registered in forest fires and 60 cases have been named. 5 people have lost their lives out of them 4 were from Nepal and working in Almora. The other deceased is an aged woman who lost her life in Pauri."

He said that in the Garhwal division, forest fires are still taking place and in Almora also some parts are affected.

He further said, "Any kind of negligence regarding forest fire will not be tolerated, in view of this, major action has been taken against 17 personnel, and 10 people have been suspended. So far 1300 hectares of forest area has been affected by forest fire." Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday reviewed the measures being taken to prevent forest fires and preparations regarding the upcoming monsoon season.

The Chief Minister directed that all the secretaries should be given the responsibility of different districts to completely stop the forest fire. All the secretaries should go to the respective districts and do a field inspection of the areas affected by forest fire and take effective steps to stop the forest fire.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, 10 personnel of the Forest Department who were negligent in preventing forest fire have been suspended. Instructions have been given to take disciplinary action against some other personnel as well. He directed all the District Magistrates to take public cooperation for effective prevention of forest fire. Strict action should be taken as per rules against those who are found involved in incidents of setting fire in the forests. Response time should be minimised to stop forest fires.

Four people were arrested for allegedly setting fire to the Gangolihat range forest in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. The accused were identified as Piyush Singh, Ayush Singh, Rahul Singh and Ankit.

According to the Sarpanch of Jakhani Upreti and Bhandari villages informed that the four accused had set fire in the Gangolihat range forest on May 3.

The Supreme Court (SC) expressed concern on Wednesday about the fire in the forest of Uttarakhand and said that cloud seeding, depending on rain, was not the answer to stop the fire.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta said cloud seeding, depending on rain not the answer and the government has to take preventive measures. The bench while expressing concern about the fire in the forest said that photographs and videos of the fire are going viral. Uttarakhand government told the bench that there were 398 forest fires from November 2023 till today and all of them are man-made. It was further told that a total of 388 criminal cases have been lodged in connection with forest fires and 60 people have been named in these cases. —ANI