Uttarakhand: Five held, 3 FIRs registered against 19 persons; security deployed in Haldwani post-violence

Violence Erupts in Haldwani After Anti-Encroachment Drive: 5 Dead, Curfew Imposed

Haldwani: Authorities have arrested five people and named 19 people in three FIRs registered against 19 named persons and a total of 5,000 unidentified people, in the February 8 violence that broke out after an anti-encroachment drive in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area.

Five people died in the violence that erupted after the anti-encroachment drive on Thursday, following which a curfew was imposed in the area.The three FIRs were registered on Friday, and police stressed that there was no fresh violence and that the situation was under control.

State Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Law & Order AP Anshuman said,: "The situation in Haldwani is normal, curfew has been lifted. Curfew continues in Banbhoolpura. Three FIRs have been registered and five people have been arrested...CCTV footage is being checked...Five people died and three people are seriously injured. Several police officials are injured..."

Police said they have taken many people into custody and searches have begun and miscreants are being identified.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nainital PN Meena also said that three cases were registered in which 19 people have been named and 5,000 unknown people have also been included in the cases.

Security personnel have been deployed in parts of the violence-hit area after clashes erupted on Thursday night following the anti-encroachment drive.



Yesterday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Haldwani and said the attack on police personnel, including women officers, was highly condemnable.

The Chief Minister also inquired about the condition of the women police team and other policemen, administration, municipal corporation personnel, and journalists who were injured in the violence.

Dhami said that all the video footage and footprints of those who have broken the law and damaged government property are available. The process of identifying all the miscreants involved in this incident and taking legal action against them is underway. To ensure peace and law and order in Banbhoolpura, the Chief Minister has instructed ADG Law and Order AP Anshuman to camp in the affected area.

The CM has also given instructions to take strict action against the unruly elements, taking a strict view of the incidents of attacks on police and administration officials and personnel during the removal of illegal construction and spreading unrest in the area.



The Chief Minister has appealed to the local people to maintain peace and has given instructions to take strict action against the unruly elements. He gave clear instructions that no one would be allowed to play with law and order in the state.

Administrative officers should be constantly alert at all times to maintain law and order in the area and should strive to maintain peace and law and order in every situation.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi also reached the violence-affected areas on Friday to take stock of the situation.

The Chief Secretary has instructed the District Magistrate of Nainital and the Senior Superintendent of Police to maintain constant vigil on the situation.

Raturi inspected Banbhoolpura police station and gave strict instructions to the district administration and police officers to maintain law and order by taking the safety and peace of the general public as the top priority.

The state government issued a high alert across the state on Friday. Meanwhile, the district administration has ordered the suspension of internet services and the closure of all schools and colleges.

"More than 100 policemen were injured (in the incident," State ADG Law & Order AP Anshuman said on Friday.

"According to official information till now, two people have died," Nainital DM Vandana Singh said on Friday.

—ANI