Uttarakhand: Curfew in Haldwani relaxed temporarily

Temporary Relaxation in Curfew Imposed After Haldwani Violence

Nainital: Authorities have temporarily relaxed curfew in Banbhoolpura of Haldwani City, which was imposed following violence, that broke out on February 8 after an "illegal structure" was demolished as part of an anti-encroachment drive.

"However, night curfew will continue from 8pm to 6am in Gaujajali, FSI, Godown area. The night curfew will continue in the rest of the areas under Banbhoolpura police station from 5pm to 6am," Nanital Police posted on X.

The curfew was imposed and the administration issued shoot-at-sight orders after stone-pelting incidents, torching of vehicles and a mob surrounded the local police station following the anti-encroachment drive.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Additional Director General (ADG), Administration, Amit Sinha, reached the site of the violence in Banbhoolpura and took stock of the newly established police post.

During his visit, the ADG reviewed security arrangements in the area. The ADG discussed in detail the proposal regarding the prescribed standards required for the new police station and gave the officers concerned the necessary directions to improve the security arrangements.

As many as 30 people have been arrested, in connection with the Haldwani violence.

Houses of the father-son duo, Abdul Malik and Abdul Moeed, who were wanted in the Banbhoolpura violence, were on Friday attached by the authorities in Haldwani.

During the action, police and administration teams including Harbans Singh Superintendant of Police Haldwani City, Sangeeta CO Lalkuan, Sachin Tehsildar Haldwani, DR Verma in-charge Inspector Lalkuan, Nandan Singh Rawat Police Station Head Kaladhungi were present at the spot.

Earlier, the Haldwani Civil Court had issued orders to confiscate the property of nine miscreants, including Abdul Malik and his son, the alleged masterminds of the violence. The court has permitted the police to take action against all the accused under sections 82, and 83 of CrPC.

On Tuesday, the civil court issued non-bailable warrants against all nine accused.

The development came days after the Municipal Corporation in Haldwani issued a recovery notice of Rs 2.44 crore against the key accused Malik asking him to deposit the money to cover damage caused to government property during the violence.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had earlier said that there is no room for 'miscreants' in the state.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar also stressed that recent "violent" clashes were not "communal." The clashes and violence left five people dead and dozens injured. Several countrymade weapons and live rounds were recovered from those arrested, police said. The state government had asked the Centre for four additional companies of paramilitary forces to be deployed in the district.

