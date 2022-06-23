Uttarakhand: 5 Injured Women Airlifted To AIIMS From Uttarkashi

Dehradun: On the instructions of the Chief Minister, five injured women of Uttarkashi were airlifted and admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh.

"Five women who went to the forest in Naugaon of Uttarkashi district were buried under debris due to mudslide, when the information of this incident reached the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, he without delay, sent his government helicopter to Uttarkashi," the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's office stated on Thursday.

The injured women have been airlifted from this helicopter and admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh. Of the five women, one woman who died succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital, while the others are being treated at AIIMS. The Chief Minister has wished for a speedy recovery of the injured. —ANI