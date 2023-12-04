Uttarakhand Is Land Of Spirituality, Yoga As Well As Culture, Literature And Art: CM Dhami

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while participating in the Thouda dance and cultural festival organised by Jaunsar Bawar mythological cultural folk art stage and social organisation at the Parade Ground on Sunday, said that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is the land of spirituality and yoga as well as culture, literature and art.

"The Chief Minister said that the effort of the organisation to provide a platform for mythological genres like our traditional costumes and musical instruments, which are becoming extinct with time, is commendable," as per a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

He said that presenting the main dances of the troupe based on mythological culture--Dhol Sagar, Kedar Vaccha, Virudi, Harul, sword-linked dance, Gudiya Raso, Mainta, Jaunsari Nati, Thouda Dhanush Tirakman, dance, etc.--will bring awareness to the folk culture of the organisation.

He described such events as preserving our vanishing folk heritage and also helping introduce the coming generations to our folk culture.

The Chief Minister said that such events and cultural celebrations will work to deepen social harmony for our coming generations. Through such cultural events, the artists of our state also get a platform and their art is encouraged.

"Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that with the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the support of the Central Government, Uttarakhand is moving on the path of continuous progress. Keeping the Prime Minister's basic mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas as our goal, we are moving forward on the path of achieving the goal," the release added.

"He said that the state government is continuously working under the guidance of the Prime Minister to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country. We have to overcome every situation to bring India back to the position of world leader. He said that we have to make efforts at every level to make India the largest economy in the world. Everyone will have to cooperate in realising our 'choiceless resolution' in building a better Uttarakhand," as per the release.

"On this occasion, the Chief Minister honoured Kundan Singh Chauhan, Founder, Jaunsar Bawar Puranic Cultural Folk Art Manch, Naresh Chauhan, as well as the folk singer of Himachal, Mohan Singh Chauhan," the release stated. —ANI