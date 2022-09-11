Uttarakhand CM Visits Cloudburst-Hit Areas; Takes Stock Of Relief, Rescue Operations

Pithoragarh: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday visited the cloudburst-hit village and took stock of relief and rescue operations.

He visited the Khotila village in Dharchula of Pithoragarh district.

As many as 58 families lost their houses in Khotila village. The CM has ordered for repairing of damaged roads.

"There is a lot of damage here. 58 families lost their houses in Khotila village. Damaged roads will be repaired. We are making efforts for rehabilitation and treatment of the affected people," said CM Pushkar Singh Dhami after meeting the disaster victims.

There has been a lot of destruction in this area due to the cloudburst on Saturday.

A woman died and about 30 houses were destroyed in the cloud burst incident in the Lasko river flowing close to the India and Nepal border at midnight in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand.

Due to the flood in the Kali river in Dharchula last night, there has been a lot of damage in Dharchula and its adjoining areas. Many houses have been washed away, and some houses are severally affected due to floods.

A building also collapsed and got submerged in water owing to a strong current in the river.

The DM said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams are engaged in the relief work on the spot.

The damage caused by the floods in the Kali river has occurred in the villages of both India and Nepal.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the next four days in around five districts as the monsoon has once again gained momentum in the area. —ANI