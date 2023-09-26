Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami invites investors in London for Global Summit

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): A delegation led by Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has travelled to London with the aim of attracting investors for the upcoming Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit.

The event, scheduled to take place in Dehradun this December, has garnered significant attention, prompting a roadshow led by the Chief Minister himself during this London visit.

The delegation's endeavours kicked off with a program titled "Destination Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit 2023" held at the Hotel St James Court by Taj, scheduled at 5.30 pm London time.

The event began with a warm welcome address by India's Ambassador to London, Vikram Doraiswami. Subsequently, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed potential investors, outlining the state's investment prospects and opportunities.

The program also featured a screening of a film showcasing the natural beauty and cultural richness of Uttarakhand. In addition, the event provided a platform for the presentation of Uttarakhand's policies, and ongoing projects, and an interactive session where investors engaged directly with the state's representatives.

Upon his arrival in London, CM Dhami expressed his gratitude for the warm reception by the expatriate Uttarakhand community.

He was particularly moved by the traditional folk songs, highlighting the cultural connection between the people of Uttarakhand and their homeland. The captivating performances made him feel at home despite being in a foreign land.

Dhami said, “On reaching London, I was overwhelmed by the grand welcome given by the people of expatriate Uttarakhand through traditional folk songs. Due to the captivating presentation based on Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsar folk songs, I did not feel as if I was in a foreign land. Seeing our people in large numbers, it felt as if a small UK (Uttarakhand) resides in the UK (United Kingdom)”.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of this visit, stating that it is a privilege to serve the people of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and invite NRIs and other investors living in London to invest in the state's development.

“It is my good fortune that as the Chief Servant of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, I got the opportunity to come to London to invite NRIs and other industrialists living in London to invest in Devbhoomi”, said Dhami.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Dhami praised India's advancements under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing progress in various fields such as science, technology, healthcare, and telecommunications.

He highlighted India's global role as a leader and exemplar in these domains.

CM Dhami stated, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country's honour, respect and self-respect have increased today. Today India is showing the way to the whole world as a world leader in science, technology, health, telecommunication and other fields”.

In his address, CM Dhami encouraged Uttarakhandi migrants to visit their home state annually and apprised them of the state's progress in religious tourism, spirituality, education, healthcare, employment opportunities, and the conservation and promotion of cultural heritage.

The Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit aims to harness these advancements and opportunities to further the state's growth and development.

