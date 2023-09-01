Uttarakhand CM Pays Tribute To Khatima Martyrs On 29th Anniversary

Udham Singh Nagar: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a tribute program organised in memory of the 29th anniversary of the Khatima firing on martyrs and said "This day reminds us to follow the path envisioned by martyrs of Kahtima firing for the establishment of Uttarakhand."

CM unveiled the statue of seven martyrs at Khatima,Udham Singh Nagar.

During the programme, families of martyr were assembled at Khatima.

"In this ‘Khatima Shahadat Diwas’ I would like to offer tribute to everyone who fought a long battle, dreamt of a state, sacrificed mother love, sisters rakhi, left home and gave the supreme sacrifice for the establishment of Uttarakhand State," said Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said "We never forget the firing day of Khatima of September 1, 1994 ...We have never forgotten and will never forget that how the firing and lathi charge were done mercilessly on protesters who were protesting peacefully, this day is not a day of happiness. Seven martyrs have lost their lives for the separate state. This is the day of remembrance of how our state was formed.... we will always have grief that for our state we have lost our family members and dear ones. Finally, with the consent of all people, we wished that a public memorial must be built so that future generations can remember the supreme sacrifice of Khatima's martyrdom."

He further said "This event has become an official programme of the state, When I used to visit here earlier, roads were not properly repaired."

"Thousands of people faced lathi charges..many of them fled out of India to save themselves," said Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. "Today I want to remember Atalji, it was during his tenure as Prime Minister that Uttarakhand state was established." He further added.

Talking about the new work culture for the development of Uttarakhand the Chief Minister said "We wish to develop a new work culture that the Khatima shaheed wished for the overall development of our state. We have many challenges, we are making tough decisions, one by one we have done work for the development of our state". —ANI