Char Dham Yatra Online Registration System Should Be Made More Effective: Uttarakhan CM Dhami

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while giving instructions regarding the ongoing Char Dham Yatra arrangements in the state, said that the Char Dham online registration system should be made more effective.

The Chief Minister, while instructing the officers, said that since the Char Dham Yatra is going to increase more in the coming years, consideration should also be given to the formation of a 'Yatra Authority' in the state as per the need for the efficient management and operation of various Yatras to be held within the state, including the Kavad Yatra, Purnagiri Yatra.

The Chief Minister said that it is the responsibility of all of us to provide darshan of Char Dham to every devotee entering Uttarakhand, "We have to complete the Yatra by becoming a participant of the devotees. He instructed the officers to always remain in alert mode regarding the Yatra, Char Dham Yatra online registration system should be made more effective," said Uttarakhan CM Dhami.

Earlier, Dhami visited Barkot and Yamunotri on Friday and reviewed Char Dham Yatra facilities for the devotees.

"To review Char Dham Yatra facilities and to meet the devotees, I visited Barkot and Yamunotri. I spoke to devotees and reviewed the facilities," Dhami told ANI.

Facilities are proper, and for those who are coming with registration, 'darshan' is ensured. "I appeal to people to come for the Char Dham Yatra, and there is no need to have any doubts. The yatra is going smoothly," the Chief Minister added.

After several reports showed pilgrims facing difficulties because of overcrowding en route to the Char Dham Yatra, Dhami said that in the future, a master plan will be made for Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham so that devotees don't face any difficulties. —ANI