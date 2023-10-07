Uttarakhand CM Dhami Gives Appointment Letters To 10 Junior Assistants In Transport Dept

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday handed over appointment letters to 10 candidates selected through the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission for the post of Junior Assistant under the Transport Department in the Secretariat.

Congratulating all the selected candidates, Chief Minister Dhami said, "The selected candidates should work with complete honesty in their field of work."

He said that one should start a new life in the workplace with self-discipline and regular routine and make full use of one's potential in the opportunity to serve the public. Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami handed over appointment letters to 17 selected candidates under the Higher Education Department at the state secretariat on Monday.

The Chief Minister extended best wishes to all the selected candidates. He expressed hope that all the selected candidates will work with full honesty and dutifulness in their field of work.

He said, "God has given all of you an opportunity to serve. I hope that everyone will contribute to the development of the state with a better working style."

The Chief Minister said that in order to do better work, special care has to be taken of time management. It is necessary to make daily routine according to the timetable.

The Chief Minister said that strict anti-copying law has been implemented in the state. After its implementation, all the recruitment examinations have been completed with transparency. Since the enactment of this law, more than 5 lakh people have appeared in competitive examinations in the state. —ANI