Uttarakhand Cabinet Gives Nod To Human Wildlife Conflict Relief Distribution Rule

Dehradun: Uttarakhand cabinet on Thursday approved Human Wildlife Conflict Relief Distribution Rule 2023 under which compensation for the victims of wild animal attacks will be fast-tracked, said authorities.

Under this rule, those who suffer a minor injury from an animal attack will get Rs 15,000 and for a serious injury, the compensation will be Rs 1 lakh. And those who die in an animal attack, their next of kin will get Rs 6 lakh, said authorities. The cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also decided to provide a 50% discount on state transport buses for all the students who travel for writing competitive examinations. —ANI