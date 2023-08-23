Uttar Pradesh: Madrasas to live telecast Chandrayaan-'s 3 Moon landing across state

Lucknow: In a stride towards fostering scientific curiosity and inclusivity, boys and girls studying in Madrasas of Uttar Pradesh will also witness Chandrayaan-3 landing on the Moon on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Minority, Muslim Waqf and Haj, Danish Azad Ansari has instructed the Director of Minority Welfare Department to conduct the live telecast of the historic moment of Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon in all Madrasas of the state.

With an ardent focus on not just educational but scientific advancement, Ansari aims to ensure that the students and teachers of these institutions are well-acquainted with this remarkable feat in India's space odyssey.

He said, “Students and teachers of Madrasas should also be aware of this unforgettable achievement of India. The Madrasas of Uttar Pradesh are moving fast toward development under the guidance of the Chief Minister. There is an interest in science among the students of Madrasas. The landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the moon is a memorable moment. That's why it is necessary to make all the students and teachers of Madrasas of the state familiar with this historical achievement of India.”

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the moon landing by 'Chandrayaan-3' will be telecast live in all state-run schools in Uttar Pradesh. Schools will open specially for one hour in the evening for the viewing.





Citing instructions of the State government's education ministry, the Uttar Pradesh government has said that “On August 23, at 5.27 pm, the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing process will be telecast live on the ISRO website, YouTube channel and DD National. In such a situation, arrangements should be made for live telecast by organizing special meetings in schools and educational institutions from 5.15 to 6.15 pm.”

On Wednesday evening, the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-3 will attempt a soft landing on the Moon's surface with the Pragyaan rover in its belly.

Meanwhile, after Russia's Luna-25 mission failed, all eyes will be on India's Chandrayaan-3.

Indian Space Research Organisation launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota.

The stated objectives of Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission, are safe and soft landing, rover roving on the moon's surface, and in-situ scientific experiments. The approved cost of Chandrayaan-3 is Rs 250 crore (excluding launch vehicle cost).

India will be the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia, and China, but India will be the only country in the world to land on the lunar south pole. (ANI)