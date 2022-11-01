Using a bitcoin sale, a fraudster from Dubai defrauds a businessman of Rs 17L

New Delhi (The Hawk): A businessman from South Delhi who invested in Bitcoin lost Rs 17 lakh to a fraudster from Dubai who was using a man from Aligarh's bank account to carry out the crime, according to the police.

The Aligarh resident was detained by the South Delhi Cyber Police for providing the fraudster with access to his financial information in exchange for a commission.

The accused, according to a top police official, is named Sarik Naseem. According to the police, they have frozen Rs 3,84,897 from the accused's bank account.

The source further stated that on October 10, South Delhi Cyber police station received a complaint in this respect.

The complainant claimed that the accused defrauded him of Rs 17 lakh under the guise of an investment in USDT Bitcoin. Following receipt of the complaint, the police filed a FIR under sections 420 and 120-B read with section 34 of the IPC.

"The police investigative team began focusing on different aspects of the case as it developed. To learn more information about the case, extensive questions were asked of the complainant. The group gathered the accused's bank account statement and quickly reviewed it. Following that, the police worked with the officials of the concerned bank where the stolen funds were transferred to get the beneficiary's account frozen "police reported.

The police further stated that they had gathered all relevant technical information about the suspects and had used several sources to locate them.

Using technological surveillance, the police discovered that the culprit was hiding in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Naseem was detained after a police team was dispatched right away. He admitted to the police that he had given a Meerut resident who currently resides in Dubai access to his bank account information and his mobile banking apps in exchange for commission.

"The principal conspirator is currently based in Dubai. Operating from there, he had been. He had previously worked in banking for ten years and was proficient in managing online and mobile banking processes "police reported.

