UP: Youth Commits Suicide After Killing Girlfriend

Etawah: A 20-year-old youth ended his life by allegedly committing suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district after he allegedly shot dead his girlfriend, police said on Friday.

The police added that initial findings suggested the youth shot down the girl and committed suicide.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jai Prakash Singh said the bodies were found on the canal track near the Turaiya bridge.

The deceased bodies have been identified as that of Arun Kumar Rathore, 20, and Poonam, 19. The pistol was found in the hand of the deceased, which suggested that the youth first shot dead the girl and then shot himself.

"Poonam was pursuing B.Sc at a private college while Arun Rathore had done B.Com. The forensic team has reached the spot. Police has initiated the investigation," the SSP added.

The SSP said it has come to light that both, Arun and Poonam, wanted to get married but were from different castes and their relationship was being opposed by their families.

Arun's father said he had sent him to his maternal grandmother's place on April 18, but he has no information about how he reached there.

Poonam's father said his daughter had left home on Thursday morning for coaching classes but he was also unaware about her whereabouts.

The country-made weapon used in the incident has been recovered, police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

