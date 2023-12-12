UP: Two notorious criminals arrested after police encounter in Mau

Police Arrest Notorious Criminals in Mau Encounter: Seize Firearms, Looted Valuables in Joint Operation; Officers Lauded, Cash Reward Announced.

Mau (Uttar Pradesh): Two notorious criminals were arrested in a police encounter on Tuesday morning near Van Devi under the Sarailkhansi police station area, in Mau Uttar Pradesh, according to police.

The accused, Pankaj Kumar and Sahul Kumar were involved in several cases of robbery, theft, and attempt to murder.

Acting on a tip-off, teams from SOG, SWAT, and Sarailkhansi police station conducted a joint operation.

Upon spotting the suspects on a stolen motorcycle, the police signalled them to stop.

However, the accused opened fire on the police. Both Pankaj and Sahul were injured in the exchange of fire and were subsequently arrested.

During the search, the police recovered two illegal pistols of 315 bore including three spent cartridges, two live cartridges, and one missed cartridge. Additionally, they seized a stolen Apache motorcycle linked to the Sarailkhansi police station and retrieved looted jewellery valued at approximately Rs 1.50 lakh.

Both accused have a history of criminal activities, including involvement in multiple robbery and theft cases.



The arrested individuals are currently undergoing treatment for their injuries. They will be produced before the court after completion of the investigation.

The successful operation was carried out by a joint team led by Inspector Dharmendra Kumar Singh of the SWAT team, Sub-Inspector Amit Mishra of the SOG team, and Inspector Sanjay Tripathi of the Sarailkhansi police station. They were ably supported by constables Vivek Singh, Brijesh Maurya, and Ashwani Gaur from the surveillance team.

The Superintendent of Police, Mau, has announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for the police team involved in the operation.

—ANI