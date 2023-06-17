UP: Two Injured As Building Collapses In Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: Two workers were injured when a building collapsed near CBCID office in Mohaddipur on Saturday.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

In this regard, ADM Finance Rajesh Kumar Singh said the two injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

"It is an old building. Two people got injured in the incident and they have been taken to the nearby hospital," he told ANI.

Further details are awaited. —ANI