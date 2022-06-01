UP: Sub-inspector held taking bribe

Jaunpur: A police sub-inspector was on Tuesday caught taking a bribe of Rs 10,000, officials said. Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said Mahatim Pandey had a property dispute with his neighbour Ambika and a case was registered in this regard. Sub-Inspector Haidar Ali had demanded Rs 10,000 to remove the name of an accused related to Mahatim's side.

Mahatim informed the anti-corruption team regarding this. The anti-corruption team reached Mariyahu on Tuesday and as soon as Mahatim Pandey handed over Rs 10,000 to the sub-inspector, he was arrested immediately. A case has been registered against him, police said.—PTI