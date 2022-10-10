    Menu
    UP youth commits suicide after failed relationship

    The Hawk
    October10/ 2022

    Fatehpur,UP (The Hawk): The death of a young man in this district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday is being investigated as a suicide after a failed romantic relationship.

    The 23-year-old man's suicide note hinted at a failed romantic relationship.

    According to Inspector (Colonelganj) Ram Mohan Rai, a suicide note was found at the scene and turned over to the authorities. “Initial investigations revealed a failed love affair drove the youth to end his life”.

    The police have notified the affected family members and located the weapon used in the crime.

    A postmortem will be performed on the body.

    (Inputs from Agencies)

