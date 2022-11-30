UP Wanted SP MLA arrested for travelling on falsified Aadhaar card

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh (The Hawk): Irfan Solanki, a fugitive member of the Samajwadi Party, has been charged with travelling from New Delhi to Mumbai on November 11 using a fake Aadhaar card.

The Kanpur police had already issued an arrest warrant for the MLA and his brother Rizwan for allegedly setting a woman's home on fire in order to take her 365 square yard land in Jajmau's Defence Colony.

Noori Shauqat, a prominent SP leader, and three other people who reportedly assisted Solanki in obtaining the Aadhaar card have been arrested, according to Anand Prakash Tiwari, joint commissioner of police (law and order).

Ashraf Ali, Anwar Mansoori, and Akhtar Mansoori made up the other three.

Ishrat Ali and Ammar Ilahi, two further individuals, have not yet been detained, according to Tiwari.

In order to avoid capture, the MLA took a flight from Delhi to Mumbai using a fake identification. The officer claimed that although his picture was on the Aadhaar card, Ashraf Ali was listed as his name.

According to Tiwari, a new FIR was filed with the Gwaltoli police.

He added that the police have booked Solanki and six other people under sections 212, 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the IPC. "The police have confiscated the computer and other gadgets that were used to fabricate the Aadhaar," he said.

In order to apprehend the MLA, many police teams were conducting searches in several places. The police team discovered Solanki had travelled from New Delhi to Mumbai while they were pursuing him.

According to the JCP, the police were able to verify Solanki's admission and exit from the airport terminals in the two cities through CCTV footage.

According to the clip, several individuals had travelled to the airport to see the MLA. "They were all aware that Solanki was wanted for questioning in connection with a crime and that he was travelling with fake identification. Additionally, they have been charged, "Added he.

The FIR was filed before the district court hearing on Solanki's anticipatory release application.

Naresh Chandra Tripathi, his attorney, said that the MLA was being set up.

