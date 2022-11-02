UP STF arrests 5 for Rs 146 cr bank scam

Lucknow (The Hawk): The Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police has detained five people, including the two perpetrators of the Cooperative Bank fraud, in which hackers transferred 146 million rupees via digital means (STF).

The Delhi-based hackers are still missing, though.

The cybercriminals broke into the bank's server on October 15 and transferred the money, according to the police, after spending Rs 1 crore (18 months) and hiring three hackers. They also used six machines, three keylogger programmes, and three staff.

Dhruv Kumar Srivastava, Ramraj (the mastermind), Karmveer Singh, Akash Kumar, and Bhupendra Singh are the people that were detained.

Ramraj is a section officer in the home department of Uttar Pradesh, according to an additional SP, STF, and Vishal Vikram, while Karmveer is an assistant manager in the payment division of the Cooperative Bank's Sitapur branch.

From the defendant, the team seized a bank identification card, 25 sets of Aadhaar cards and blank checks, eight mobile phones, and seven ATM cards.

They have admitted guilt and apologised.

Dhruv Kumar Srivastava admitted in his confession that they hired a hacker with experience breaking into the bank's system remotely.

At KD Singh Babu Stadium, the gang's five teams met on October 15.

The officer reported that "the gang managed to penetrate the server and Rs 146 crore was transferred."

After the money transfer, the group went to a restaurant for some refreshments when the bank's workers received a notification, the ASP continued.

When the gang members learned of this, they panicked and ran away to various locations.

The defendants claimed to have been working on the "project" for the previous 18 months and to have spent an additional Rs 50 lakh on the gadgets.

