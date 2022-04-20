UP Records 15 More Covid-19 Deaths, 1,227 New Cases

Lucknow: The death toll due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,118 on Wednesday with 15 more fatalities, while 1,227 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 5,69,263 in the state, according to a health bulletin.

At present, there are 17,801 active cases in UP and a total of 5,43,344 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said. With 15 more fatalities, the death toll has risen to 8,118. Of the 1,227 fresh cases, 206 were reported from Lucknow, 92 from Allahabad, 69 from Varanasi and 67 from Meerut, among others, the bulletin said. Four deaths were reported from Lucknow, three from Meerut, two each from Kanpur and Allahabad, among others, it said.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the highest 1,065 deaths were reported from Lucknow, 803 from Kanpur, 420 from Meerut, 411 from Varanasi, 375 from Allahabad, 331 from Gorakhpur besides other cities, the bulletin said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said more than 1.57 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in the state to over 2.18 crore, Prasad said. "The state is prepared to carry out the vaccination as per the Centre''s guideline. The maintenance of cold chain points and other works related to the vaccination are on," he said. Among the total cases, 3.54 per cent are in the age group of 0-10 years, 9.83 per in 11-20 years group, 25.24 per cent in 21-30 years group, 21.35 per cent 31-40 years, 16.10 per cent in 41-50 years, 13.38 per cent in 51-60 years and 10.56 per cent above 60 years, he said. —PTI