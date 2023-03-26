UP Police Reaches Ahmedabad To Bring Atiq To Prayagraj

Lucknow: A team of Uttar Pradesh police has reached the Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad to bring mafia don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad to Prayagraj.

Atiq, who is lodged in Sabarmati jail, is being brought back to Prayagraj in connection with an old kidnapping case of Umesh Pal in which he is the main accused.

Sources said that the 15-member police team has reached Ahmedabad with relevant court documents needed to bring Atiq to Prayagraj.

Atiq will be brought back to Uttar Pradesh in a police van and another escort van will accompany him during the 1,275 km road journey.

He is expected to leave Ahmedabad later, on Sunday evening, and will take around 24 hours to reach the destination.

His supporters are apprehensive of his security during the transfer from Ahmedabad to Prayagraj since some BJP leaders, including BJP MP from Kannauj Subrat Pathak, have already said that they would not be surprised if Atiq's car overturns.

