UP physicians are available for deliveries at FRUs

Lucknow (The Hawk): At the first referral units (FRUs) in Uttar Pradesh, deliveries will now be performed by doctors who are "on-call."

The state's Health Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, Brajesh Pathak, declared: "Caesarean section delivery facilities would soon be accessible at all FRUs. An anaesthetist will receive honoraria separately from doctors on call under the idea, and the doctor will only be called for deliveries.

Until recently, a delivery would only take place at a FRU if a gynaecologist was on site; otherwise, the patient would be transported to the district hospital.

The state has 417 FRUs, of which 149 have the resources to handle urgent situations, including gynaecological ones, but some units lack essential resources.

The family welfare director general has been directed to enhance the facilities. In Uttar Pradesh, there are 56 lakh deliveries annually.

The risk to the mother and child associated with needless travel to the district hospital will be reduced by the caesarean delivery facility at FRUs, according to senior gynaecologist Dr. Amita Shukla. Additionally, this will lessen the risk of maternal mortality brought on by delivery delay.

"Doctors at state-run FRUs will be asked to provide a letter of consent to work on-call," the chief medical officers of the districts have stated. "Specialists posted at rural FRUs will also be called to district hospitals for caesarean section deliveries."

