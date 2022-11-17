UP orders legal action against unregistered madrasas

Lucknow (The Hawk): The government of Uttar Pradesh has ordered officials to take "as per law" action against unrecognised madrasas.

About 8,441 madrasas in the state do not have recognition, according to a survey report that District Magistrates submitted to the state government.

Dharampal Singh, the state's minister for minority welfare, Muslim Waqf, and Haj, claimed to have ordered department staff to post a list of all madrasas that are not officially recognised on the department portal and the MELA app so that parents can get accurate information about any given madrasa and avoid sending their kids to misleading institutions by sending them to the wrong schools.

The minister reported that 8,441 unrecognised madrasas with about 7,64,164 students enrolled, including both boys and girls, were found during the survey.

He added that the department had also been able to determine the means of funding for the unrecognised madrasas and that in the majority of cases, donations and zakat were the main sources of funding. "These children are the future of our country and it is necessary that they be given access to modern education to ensure that they are aligned with mainstream society," he said.

Singh instructed officials to act so that minority community children could receive an education in accordance with the new education laws.

According to him, unrecognised madrasas should be subject to legal action, and a presentation outlining every unrecognised madrasa that has so far been identified must be made.

In the coming days, Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister, would receive this.

On the state government's orders, the survey on madrasas began in all districts on September 10.

The survey, according to the government, will only be used to raise the calibre of instruction in the madrasas.

In the Moradabad district, the most unrecognised madrasas were discovered.

(Inputs from Agencies)